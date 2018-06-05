

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in London, Ont. have charged a former technician at London Health Sciences Centre with sexual assault, after a woman reported being drugged and assaulted while undergoing a brain scan.

On Tuesday, the London Police Service announced they had charged Vincent Gauthier, 24, with one count of sexual assault, and one count of overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug.

Gauthier was an electroencephalogram (EEG) technician at the hospital, which says his employment was recently terminated.

According to police, the alleged victim underwent an EEG procedure on April 11 and says she was injected with a sedative that put her to sleep. When she woke, she says she was being sexually assaulted.

The alleged incident was reported to police on May 11 and an investigation launched.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience to come forward.

Gauthier had been an employee at LHSC since May, 2015. He was based at Victoria Hospital until September 2016 and then transferred to University Hospital. He was suspended on April 25, 2018.

Dr. Paul Woods, the president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre, said he was shocked and devastated that an assault may have occurred at LHSC.

He added that staff are now reaching out to more than 830 patients who would have had EEGs performed by Gauthier in an unsupervised capacity, to determine if other patients have concerns regarding their procedure.

The hospital has also set up a dedicated phone line for those who have questions or concerns, at 1-888-443-9202.

Gauthier is scheduled to appear in London court on July 3, 2018. None of the allegations have been proven in court.