

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A colleague of three men killed in this week's train derailment in the Rocky Mountains says he's doing everything he can to help their loved ones.

Carl Schnurr, a veteran Canadian Pacific Railway engineer, has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the families of Dylan Paradis, Andrew Dockrell and Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

Schnurr says conductor Paradis -- a father of two young girls -- always had a smile on his face and never had a negative thing to say.

He says engineer Dockrell -- called Doc by his colleagues -- was fun to work with and gave nicknames to all of his co-workers.

Schnurr says he never met Waldenberger-Bulmer, a trainee who started working at the railway in November at the urging of his twin brother.

Jeremy Waldenberger-Bulmer, also a conductor at CP, has said he and his brother planned to work on the railroad together before retiring to play golf around the world.