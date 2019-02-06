'Lives are changed forever': outpouring for families of B.C. train crash victims
A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Investigators say a Canadian Pacific freight train was parked and began to move on its own before it derailed and killed three crew members on the Alberta-British Columbia boundary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 1:55PM EST
CALGARY - A colleague of three men killed in this week's train derailment in the Rocky Mountains says he's doing everything he can to help their loved ones.
Carl Schnurr, a veteran Canadian Pacific Railway engineer, has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the families of Dylan Paradis, Andrew Dockrell and Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.
Schnurr says conductor Paradis -- a father of two young girls -- always had a smile on his face and never had a negative thing to say.
He says engineer Dockrell -- called Doc by his colleagues -- was fun to work with and gave nicknames to all of his co-workers.
Schnurr says he never met Waldenberger-Bulmer, a trainee who started working at the railway in November at the urging of his twin brother.
Jeremy Waldenberger-Bulmer, also a conductor at CP, has said he and his brother planned to work on the railroad together before retiring to play golf around the world.
