

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A new statement of facts in the foiled Valentine's Day shooting plot at a Halifax mall reveals how the co-conspirators planned to carry out the mass killing and the inspiration behind it.

The statement is part of the sentencing hearing now underway in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for 26-year-old Lindsay Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois.

Souvannarath pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder last April, several months after Randall Steven Shepherd -- a Halifax man described in court as the "cheerleader" of the shooting plot -- was sentenced to a decade in jail.

A third alleged conspirator, 19-year-old James Gamble, was found dead in his Halifax-area home a day before the planned attack.

The statement says Souvannarath and Gamble met online and discovered they both admired the Columbine massacre and hoped to carry out a mass killing of their own.

Crown attorney Shauna MacDonald says Souvannarath has failed to renounce her views, and remains an ongoing danger.

Luke Craggs, the defence attorney for Souvannarath, says he is recommending a sentence of 12 to 14 years, with credit for time served, while he said the Crown is recommending 20 years to life in prison.

