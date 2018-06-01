Lisa LaFlamme receives honorary degree from University of Windsor
Published Friday, June 1, 2018
CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Windsor.
LaFlamme addressed graduates at a Friday afternoon convocation ceremony.
LaFlamme is a trailblazer for women in Canadian news broadcasting. She has covered some of the biggest stories in recent history, including the death of Pope John Paul II, Hurricane Katrina, the devastating tsunami in South Asia, the Haiti earthquake and two royal weddings.
She has won numerous awards for her work, including the RTDNA President’s Award in 2016.
In December 2016, LaFlamme was appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour which recognizes individuals whose exceptional achievements in their field has left a lasting legacy on the province, Canada, and beyond.
It was a joy to look into a crowd of such confident and beautiful @WindsorLaw graduates. I was honoured to speak to you. Remember: Don’t sit on the sidelines of life. #UWinClassof2018 https://t.co/AIlH5JgZpu— Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlammeCTV) June 1, 2018
