OTTAWA -- Library and Archives Canada has procured a rare book, once owned by Adolf Hitler, that compiles population statistics on Canadian and American Jewish communities.

The title of the book translates to "Statistics, Media, and Organizations of Jewry in the United States and Canada."

The book was compiled in 1944 and contains the Hitler bookplate. It is 137 pages and was written in German, but many of the names are in English.

It was acquired in June 2018, after Library and Archives noticed a book dealer promoting the book on social media.

It was purchased for US$4,500, but the Library and Archives officials presenting the book on Wednesday described the item as "invaluable."

Library and Archives officials also acknowledged that, while the item may be "creepy," and contentious, they defended its acquisition as key to a full historical picture of the realities of the Second World War, Hitler's rule and the Holocaust.

