Liberal member withdraws from caucus amid sexual misconduct allegations
Quebec's National Assembly (Fred Bissonnette / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:04AM EDT
QUEBEC - A Liberal member of the Quebec legislature under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct has left caucus.
Yves St-Denis has represented the riding of Argenteuil in the Laurentians region since 2014.
According to a Cogeco Nouvelles report, St-Denis is accused of sending a sexually explicit photo in 2014 to a Liberal staff member who complained to the party whip this year.
The incident allegedly occurred during just before the provincial election.
Caucus president Filomena Rotiroti says in a statement that St-Denis has withdrawn from caucus following the report and will sit as an Independent.
Sources tell The Canadian Press that St-Denis was told he would be dumped at a caucus meeting this afternoon if he didn't leave of his own accord.
