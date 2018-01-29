

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. -- The family of a man who was hit and killed by a train after his wheelchair allegedly got stuck at a crossing in New Brunswick has filed a lawsuit in his death.

Steven Harel was crossing the railway tracks in Moncton in an electric wheelchair when he was fatally struck by a CN train in July 2016, according to a statement of claim filed in New Brunswick court earlier this month.

The court documents claim Harel was using the wheelchair in a "safe and prudent" manner when it became stuck and immobilized at the railway crossing. They further claim that Harel waited an "excruciatingly long time" before the train hit and killed him.

Harel's parents are suing CN Rail, the City of Moncton, a wheelchair manufacturer and a medical equipment supplier in New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench for unspecified damages related to his death.

The lawsuit alleges that CN Rail and the City of Moncton neglected their "duty of care" to inspect, maintain and fix the railway tracks, crossings and city streets and sidewalks, and also failed to facilitate safe public transportation and prevent accidents, particularly with regard to wheelchair-specific hazards.

Among the claims detailed in the lawsuit, none of which have been proven in court, it's alleged the city and the railway company were both aware that the railway track was a source of accidents for wheelchair users, and failed to take corrective measures.

The documents say Invacare Canada and Embracor Medical, which manufactured and sold Harel's wheelchair, respectively, are both liable in his death for their roles in providing him a wheelchair the lawsuit claims was "unreasonably dangerous" due to an alleged defect.

CN Rail spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis called Harel's death a "terrible tragedy," but declined to comment further, citing pending litigation and the ongoing Transportation and Safety Board of Canada investigation.

Representatives for the City of Moncton also declined to comment on an active case, and the other two defendants could not immediately be reached.