Kingston, Ont., woman, 42, charged after being found naked in stranger's bathtub
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 2:56PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say a woman is facing charges after she was found lounging naked in a stranger's bathtub in Kingston, Ont.
They say that when the complainant arrived home on Sunday evening, she found the nude woman in the unfilled tub.
Investigators say the accused tried to convince the resident that she was her new roommate.
The woman was still in the tub when officers arrived at the scene.
They say the 42-year-old Kingston woman is charged with being in a dwelling unit unlawfully and two counts of breaching her probation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lawyers slam 'de facto expulsion' of student guilty of sexual interference
- Toronto police partner with Ryerson University for training program
- Man grabbed boy by throat in Kingston, Ont. road rage incident: police
- Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years before parole
- Kingston, Ont., woman, 42, charged after being found naked in stranger's bathtub