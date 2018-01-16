

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle without a driver in it and pinned against another stationary vehicle during the afternoon pickup at a Toronto elementary school.

The senior kindergarten student was being picked up by her father at St. Raphael Catholic School in North York, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, when she was struck by a rolling vehicle without a driver in it, Toronto police said.

“The Hyundai was parked further down this street,” Sgt. Duncan Miller told CP24 at the scene on Monday. “It was unoccupied with the gear engaged and it came up the street and a father and a six-year-old girl were getting into this silver Mercedes Benz over here and the young girl was pinned by the Hyundai against the Mercedes.”

The girl was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital with critical injuries and died a few hours later.

Emmy Milne, spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, said that stretch of road is a “high traffic area” during pickup and drop-off times at the school.

A team of grief counsellors will be at the school on Tuesday, to help students and faculty cope with the tragic news, the school board said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young student. Tragedies such as this can be difficult for anyone to accept or understand, particularly for young people,” the school board said in a statement. “Students and staff plan to create a memorial table where individuals can reflect and share personal messages with the family.”

The school will also hold a memorial for the girl in the coming days, the TCDSB said.

There is no word on whether any charges will be laid as police are still investigating what happened.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24