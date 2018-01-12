

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Cape Breton mother pushed her five-year-old daughter out of the way of an out-of-control car is recovering in hospital. A man is facing charges.

Angelique Swann, 36, was standing at a bus stop with her daughter Stella on Thursday when she was struck and pinned against a house.

Her partner Jason MacLean told CTV Atlantic that Swann has a broken neck, a fractured collarbone, a broken rib and stiches in her forehead.

“She’s very lucky,” he said. “She very easily could have been paralyzed.”

Although Swann managed to push Stella out of the way, although the family dog was killed in the crash. Several other children waiting for the school bus were uninjured.

MacLean said drivers need to be careful and use “common sense” behind the wheel.

“There are so many children that, every morning, are at that bus stop,” he said. “It just could have been so much worse.”

A male suspect has been charged with criminal negligence, causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of the accident.

However, witnesses told CTV Atlantic that the driver of the car was a woman who remained at the scene, and there was a male passenger.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald