Kimberley on notice to leave as gusty winds fuel wildfires in British Columbia
Crews continue to work on the Alkali Lake wildfire, which covers almost 30,000 hectares after merging with the South Stikine River wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service / Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 12:30PM EDT
The city of Kimberley in southeastern British Columbia has been placed on evacuation alert as wildfires fed by strong, unpredictable winds become more intense in several areas of the province.
The alert covering roughly 4,500 Kimberley residents is in addition to an evacuation order for properties west of the city as a 56-square-kilometre wildfire pushes north.
There's also increasing concern about a 683-square-kilometre fire that has prompted evacuation orders or alerts from Fraser Lake all the way north to Fort St. James in north-central B.C.
Officials are warning of the potential for extreme fire activity on that blaze and several others in the region between Quesnel, Prince George and almost as far west as Kitimat.
Increased fire activity is also predicted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre as lifting smoke means temperatures will climb and humidity will drop.
Nearly 600 wildfires are currently burning across British Columbia, with 50 of them considered to be highly visible or threats to people and property.
Air-quality advisories remain in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke.
