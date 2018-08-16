

CTVNews.ca Staff





A haze blanketed Calgary on Thursday as smoke from more than 500 forest fires burning in British Columbia drifted east, reaching as far as Winnipeg.

In parts of Alberta, the air quality index hit 10, the worst possible rating. In Manitoba, the index is only expected to hit a 3 by the end of the week, but Winnipeg residents expecting a hot summer day on Thursday were greeted with cooler temperatures.

“It was supposed to be a nice day. We were going to go to the splash pad,” said Nadia Senchuk, who was visiting the city from Ontario. “I can’t believe it’s come all the way to Manitoba.”

More than 500 forest fires were burning in B.C. as the province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Smoke from the fires has been moving east and is expected to move further south when a cold front comes through. Skies could clear in a number of hazy cities this week, but if B.C. wildfires intensify, the smoke will be back.

“As long as the situation there doesn’t change, the next time the winds are just right we’ll see smoke again,” said Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Calgary, all outdoor pools were closed, door-to-door food drives cancelled and day camps moved indoors. But for one group it was business as usual outside in the haze: the Calgary Stampeders.

“It is what it is. We’ve got to work,” said head coach Dave Dickenson. “Maybe if we had an indoor facility, we’d use it, but we don’t.”

While smoky conditions can still affect athletic individuals, it has a greater impact on vulnerable residents, particularly children, seniors, and people with preexisting health conditions such as asthma. Dr. Heejune Chang with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority told CTV Winnipeg that early signs that poor air quality is becoming an irritant are watery eyes and an itchy throat. More serious symptoms include a worsening cough and shortness of breath.

With reports from CTV Winnipeg’s Josh Crabb and CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose