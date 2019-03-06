Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating
Jason Kenney speaks to the media at his first convention as leader of the United Conservative Party in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Alberta opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a United Conservative government would drop the corporate income tax rate from 12 per cent to eight per cent by 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 5:54PM EST
EDMONTON -- Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is threatening to sue a former caucus colleague for defamation over accusations Kenney cheated to win the party leadership contest.
Kenney's lawyers have sent a letter to former United Conservative legislature member Prab Gill ordering him to stop making those claims or face possible legal action.
Kenney says attacks and anger are part and parcel of political life but that Gill's accusations are baseless, go too far, and are unfairly smearing the entire party.
Gill, who now sits as an Independent, could not be immediately reached for comment
Gill left the United Conservative caucus last summer after an internal investigation determined he was stuffing the ballot box to elect board members in his Calgary constituency.
Last month, he sent a letter to RCMP saying he believes Kenney's team may have committed criminal fraud in the 2017 leadership contest by redirecting thousands of voting passwords to off-shore sites to ensure those votes went to Kenney.
