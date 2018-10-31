

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A jury has been selected for the retrial of Dennis Oland in the second degree murder of his multi-millionaire father, Richard Oland.

In total, 14 jurors and two alternates -- nine women and seven men -- were picked over the past three days.

The trial is now set to begin on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four months.

It is the second trial for the 50-year-old investment adviser, who has maintained his innocence since he was formally charged in 2013 with killing his father.

The bludgeoned body of Richard Oland, 69, was found on July 7, 2011, lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his Saint John office.

The verdict in Dennis Oland's first trial was set aside on appeal and a new trial ordered.

Over 1,000 people were summoned as prospective jurors for the retrial.

The pool was broken into groups of 50 and given a schedule to appear at the Saint John law courts for the actual selection process.

Potential jurors were asked questions by Justice Terrence Morrison of the Court of Queens Bench.

The questions are under a publication ban and cannot be reported.