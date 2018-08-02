

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are investigating after reports of a man entering a home and sexually assaulting a child in the same west-end neighbourhood where witnesses say a man has been seen “prowling.”

The Toronto Police Service says it received a report that a man entered an Etobicoke home and sexually assaulted a child before fleeing the area late on the night of July 28.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Toronto

The next night, police say a man was seen “prowling” through the backyard of the same home. It is not immediately clear if the two incidents are connected.

The suspect is described as white man in his 20s and 30s, about 175 centimetres tall with short dark hair.

As part of the investigation, police have learned of multiple other incidents in the area, including exposures and other indecent acts, although they do not have evidence to connect them.