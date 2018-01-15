Innocent teen on life support, target dead following Vancouver shooting
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 5:49PM EST
VANCOUVER -- Police say a 15-year-old boy is on life support and not expected to survive following a brazen exchange of gunfire on a busy Vancouver street.
Chief Const. Adam Palmer says the teen was in a passing vehicle Saturday evening when he was struck by a bullet as shots were fired between at least two people.
A 23-year-old man who police say was the target of the attack has died in hospital.
Palmer identified the man as Kevin Whiteside and says he was known to police.
Other suspects have not been identified but Palmer says more than 50 officers are working on the case and the department is doing everything to bring justice to the family who is grieving for their teenage son.
Another bystander who is in his 30s was also injured in the incident but was treated at the scene.
