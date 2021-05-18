TORONTO -- Ikea Canada has issued a recall for select dishes after the company received reports of some of these products breaking, leading to a possible burn risk.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Ikea Canada said it was recalling the Heroisk and Talrika style plates, bowls, and mugs "due to the potential risk of burns from hot contents upon breakage."

"Customer safety is a top priority at IKEA. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation," Ikea Canada said in the notice.

The company is asking Canadians who purchased these products to stop using them immediately and to contact Ikea for a full refund.

While Ikea stores in some provinces are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said customers can wait until their local store reopens to make returns.

Ikea Canada added that proof of purchase is not required and there is no limit as to when the affected products can be returned.