

CTVNews.ca Staff





Transport Canada is investigating two cases of cars in Kelowna, B.C. being struck with suspected human feces falling from the sky.

The first incident happened May 9 and covered Susan Allen’s car, with its sunroof open, both inside and out.

“I started crying (and) I’m like: ‘I'm covered in poo,’” Allen told CTV Vancouver on Thursday.

“(The) car was just inundated with poop. It was just falling from the sky. You could feel the drops hitting you. When I looked up there was nothing above but a plane flying.”

Three days later, a man found a similar mess on his car, which was parked in his driveway.

Transport Canada said it is investigating the alleged incidents.

“Transport Canada is collecting and reviewing information regarding the reported incidents of May 9 and May 12 and, as such, is not in a position to provide more details,” Daniel Savoie, spokesperson for Transport Canada, said in a statement.

The Kelowna International Airport said it has narrowed it down to one of three planes that were passing over that area at both times.

With files from CTV Vancouver