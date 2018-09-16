Elderly woman husband's ashes stolen by a man impersonating a plumber
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:58AM EDT
LONDON -- British police are asking the public to help identify two men suspected of stealing the ashes of an elderly woman's husband along with cash, bank cards and jewelry.
Police released images of the suspects Sunday. Detective Robert Costigan called it a "particularly harrowing crime" that has had a devastating impact on the 83-year-old victim.
Police said a man posing as a plumber convinced the woman to let him into her home in the southeastern London borough of Greenwich, saying there was a leak.
When the man left, the woman realized that items had been stolen, including a heart-shaped locket and a heart-shaped box that both contained her husband's ashes.
Police believe a second man entered the home while the victim was distracted by the man pretending to be a plumber.
