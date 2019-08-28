

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmontonian Bon Truong has claimed a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, 10 months after the prize-winning numbers were announced.

“I had a big grin,” Truong said at Western Canada Lottery's corporate office in St. Albert, Alta. on Wednesday, when he was asked how he felt after realizing he’d won.

When he first called his wife with the news, he didn’t tell her that he’d won the big prize. He said he kept it a secret because he had a lot of thinking to do.

He said he wants to “pay the mortgage first.” But, beyond planning a holiday, he hadn’t yet decided what else he’ll do with the money.

Truong purchased the ticket in Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2018. The ticket and the prize would have expired if the winner didn’t reveal themselves within a year of the draw date.

It was described as one of the biggest payouts in Alberta history. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis first announced they’d found the long-awaited winner on Tuesday.

Truong says he’s used the winning numbers -- 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and the bonus number 45 -- for nearly 20 years.