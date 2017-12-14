

The Canadian Press





TWEED, Ont. -- Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.

The crash occurred about noon in Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said.

Homeowner Kim Clayton said hydro crews had been working on her property for weeks and she was used to hearing them fly back and forth. The loud crash shook the house, sending her to a window, where Clayton said she saw part of the chopper in the trees in the distance by an open field.

"My heart started pounding in my chest," said Clatyon, 45. "I was in panic mode."

She said she feared for the worst when she saw ambulances turn away without transporting any of the crew.

"I then said to myself, 'they're not coming out of this."'

The Tweed fire department confirmed it was on the scene of the crash. Ontario's air ambulance service responded to the scene but said it did not transport any patients.

In a statement, Hydro One expressed its condolences.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that an incident involving one of our helicopter aircraft occurred in the Tweed area and has resulted in four fatalities," Hydro One said in a statement. "Names will not be released as next of kin are being notified."

The utility also said it would do what it could to help employees and their families affected by the tragedy.

A spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators was en route to the crash site and was expected to arrive by late afternoon. Board spokesman Alex Fournier said the chopper was a 1999 AS350 B2 -- a single-engine helicopters often used for corporate purposes.

