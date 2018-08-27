

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto-area man has been arrested for impaired driving in connection with a collision which left his wife dead and their three-year-old daughter fighting for her life.

Three vehicles collided Saturday night on a rural road in Oshawa, Ont. According to Durham Regional Police, an SUV crossed the median, sideswiped one car and crashed into another oncoming vehicle.

A 43-year-old woman later died in hospital. Gillian Bickerton, who arrived at the crash scene moments after the collision and tried to help, said the woman was unconscious when she showed up.

Also apparently in the SUV were a three-year-old girl, who Bickerton said was found in a car seat that had flipped onto its side, and a man believed to have been driving the vehicle.

“He just kept screaming his wife’s name, he was trying to get her attention, and then he was saying ‘I’m sorry,’” Bickerton told CTV Toronto.

The woman later died in hospital. Her three-year-old daughter was taken to hospital in critical condition and has undergone several emergency surgeries.

CTV Toronto reports that Kin Lai, a 43-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving.

With files from CTV Toronto