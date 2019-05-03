Husband-and-wife team makes Snowbirds history
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 9:17PM EDT
While there’s always a special bond between the pilots who make up Canada’s Snowbird squadron, two of the squadron's pilots take that a step further – marriage.
While they’re not the first Snowbird pilots to be married to other pilots or technicians, Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier and Capt. Sarah Dallaire are the first-ever married couple to be part of the same flying formation.
“Sometimes he flies off me, sometimes I fly off him,” Dallaire told CTV News Victoria. “Whoever gives a worse ride makes supper -- that’s how it works.”
Dallaire flies Snowbird 2 on the formation’s inner right wing, while Domon-Grenier pilots Snowbird 5 on the Second Line astern.
The pair say they met by chance 11 years ago, on the day they both signed up for the military.
“He actually asked me for a pen at that moment,” Dallaire recalled.
While Domon-Grenier first signed up as an Infantry officer, he later transferred to the Air Force to chase his childhood dream of becoming a Snowbird pilot.
While the couple has worked close together before in the 10 years they’ve been married, Domon-Grenier says that there’s something special about being together as they live out their childhood dreams.
"It's already amazing to share a military career with your spouse but once you hit the dream that you wanted to do, being a Snowbird pilot, then that's even better," Domon-Grenier said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Federal carbon tax ruled constitutional; Ottawa pressures premiers to get on board
- Husband-and-wife team makes Snowbirds history
- Police east of Toronto charge 19-year-old with human trafficking offences
- Canadian police searching for U.S. girl, mother in alleged child abduction case
- Ontario makes funds available for Muskoka residents affected by flooding