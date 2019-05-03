

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis





While there’s always a special bond between the pilots who make up Canada’s Snowbird squadron, two of the squadron's pilots take that a step further – marriage.

While they’re not the first Snowbird pilots to be married to other pilots or technicians, Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier and Capt. Sarah Dallaire are the first-ever married couple to be part of the same flying formation.

“Sometimes he flies off me, sometimes I fly off him,” Dallaire told CTV News Victoria. “Whoever gives a worse ride makes supper -- that’s how it works.”

Dallaire flies Snowbird 2 on the formation’s inner right wing, while Domon-Grenier pilots Snowbird 5 on the Second Line astern.

The pair say they met by chance 11 years ago, on the day they both signed up for the military.

“He actually asked me for a pen at that moment,” Dallaire recalled.

While Domon-Grenier first signed up as an Infantry officer, he later transferred to the Air Force to chase his childhood dream of becoming a Snowbird pilot.

While the couple has worked close together before in the 10 years they’ve been married, Domon-Grenier says that there’s something special about being together as they live out their childhood dreams.

"It's already amazing to share a military career with your spouse but once you hit the dream that you wanted to do, being a Snowbird pilot, then that's even better," Domon-Grenier said.