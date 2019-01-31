

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon





The father of one of the Humboldt Broncos players killed in last spring’s bus crash has met with the truck driver who caused the crash.

Scott Thomas told CTV News he had a “powerful” and “cathartic” 15-minute meeting with Jaskirat Singh Sidhu on Wednesday. He said he would prefer to keep details of what was said between Sidhu and himself.

Thomas is the father of Evan Thomas, who was 18 at the time of the crash. Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured when the truck Sidhu was driving crashed into their bus.

Some of Sidhu’s relatives were present during the meeting, Thomas said.

Sidhu has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving in connection with the crash. His sentencing hearing is taking place this week in Melfort, Sask.