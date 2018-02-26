Hudson Bay communities hold first meeting; talk climate, development
A male polar bear eats a piece of whale meat as it walks along the shore of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Man., on August 23, 2010. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018
MONTREAL -- A group of 27 communities that ring Hudson Bay are meeting tomorrow for the first time to talk about climate change and development impacts.
Scientist Joel Heath, who is helping organize the conference in Montreal, says the vast region could be affected by a series of major industrial plans.
Those include Quebec's Plan Nord, Ontario's Ring of Fire and Manitoba's Arctic Bridge plans.
The region continues to be affected by huge hydro programs that alter the outflow of water into the bay.
Local people report the combination of those developments with climate change are altering the sea ice they depend on for hunting and travel.
Heath says the region has long been neglected, largely because of the confusing patchwork of jurisdictions that control it.
Hudson Bay is bordered by three provinces, a territory and a variety of land claim groups.
