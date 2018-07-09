'How not to tow your boat': B.C. police bust homemade trailer
Abbotsford police laid hefty fines against the driver towing this sailboat on a homemade trailer made of pallets and duct tape. (@CstMangat/ Twitter)
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 8:00AM EDT
This is how not to tow your boat this summer, according to the Abbotsford, B.C. police.
A driver pulling a large sailboat on a homemade trailer was slapped with $2,071 in fines after police discovered in a traffic stop Sunday that the vessel was balanced on wooden pallets and secured with straps held together with duct tape. The trailer had no brakes and was fashioned with a homemade third axle.
Const. Harv Mangat snapped photos and tweeted them. “How not to tow your boat this summer,” he wrote.
Police towed the SUV, the trailer and the boat.
Mangat was also incredulous last week when he busted a driver in a sedan that was heavily weighed down by logs and branches. The load had been tied down with an “old garden hose,” according to Mangat. The hose was tied around the driver’s side mirror.
