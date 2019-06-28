In the market for a luxury wallet? Or perhaps you’re shopping for a new refrigerator? How about a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft?

You can find those, and many other intriguing items, on the federal government’s online surplus website.

Imagine an eBay full of seized goods and out-of-commission equipment you’d never be able to buy at a store. That about sums up GCSurplus.ca.

Buyers looking for a bargain can peruse a wide selection of surplus assets that range from the mundane to the marvelous.

From books, electronics, boats, ATVs, home office furniture, farming machines, hand tools, luxury clothing and accessories, medical equipment, musical instruments, sporting goods and everything in between.

Shoppers need to register through the online portal first, and then they can log in to place a bid on an item through a closed bidding system.

GCSurplus sells forfeited luxury goods, like this 2007 Aston Martin Vantage V8 that was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency.

This Hermès Bearn Wallet, which is made in France from genuine Mysore goathide, retails for about $3,475. At GCSurplus, bidding on the same used wallet starts at $2,000.

The auction can also include unique pieces, like this vintage Kodak camera, that was made sometime between 1915 and 1926 and opened with a $30 suggested bid.

According to the website, some recently sold items included pure gold bars, a CD Walkman, a vintage barber chair and a bus shelter.

If you want to inspect an item before purchasing it, many of the goods can be viewed at one of nine GCSurplus sales centres located across the country.

All sales are subject to federal and provincial sales taxes and are in addition to the bid price.