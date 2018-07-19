

CTVNews.ca Staff





A car crash in southwestern Ontario has left three people dead and five siblings mourning the loss of their parents.

Binh Thanh Doan and Ngoc Thi Tran, a husband and wife from Windsor, Ont. were killed in Sunday’s collision outside that city.

Police say their vehicle was hit by a second vehicle which had crossed over to the wrong side of the road. The driver of that vehicle, engineer and father Mike Kelic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doan and Tran leave behind five children.

Heaven gained some angels in the form of my Mom and Dad. ❤️ https://t.co/5crRtyEs1B — Thuy Doan (@clearlyTHUYDOAN) July 17, 2018

Chi Doan, a relative of the family, said in a Facebook post that the family had been celebrating Tran’s birthday hours before the collision.

“This … accident has stolen my family,” she said, according to a translation of her Vietnamese-language post.

Ray Matte lives near the crash site and saw Kelic’s vehicle “streaking by” his home shortly before the collision. Moments later, he heard the crash.

“I just said ‘Holy Jesus, what was that?’” Matte told CTV Windsor. “It sounded like a bomb.”

Another neighbour, Gil Mathers, said he showed up at the scene to find Tran alive but injured in the passenger seat of a burning vehicle.

“She said that her body was hurting,” he said. “I told her ‘You’re going to be OK.’ I picked up a piece of debris from the car and started waving it, trying to get some air at her.”

Friends of the family and members of their church held a vigil at the site hours after the collision.

A vigil took place this evening in Lakeshore, remembering a Windsor couple killed in Sunday’s accident, on County Rd. 42 @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/a7MuBnKg74 — Angelo Aversa (@AngeloAversaCTV) July 17, 2018

With files from CTV Windsor