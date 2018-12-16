

CTVNews.ca Staff





A heartwarming video of a daughter signing lyrics for her deaf dad at a rock concert in Edmonton has been viewed more than eight million times.

The 30-second footage, taken at a Three Days Grace gig in Edmonton on Wednesday, shows 19-year-old Karri Carberry signing along to a song by the Toronto band for her father Darrin.

The video was posted by fellow concertgoer Jules Maria, who added the video the next day.

“At last night's concert, we witnessed something absolutely beautiful,” Maria wrote.

“We saw this girl and a man who seemed to require a lot of dancing room, irritating at first until we realized what was happening.

“We couldn't care less about what was happening on stage, watching them was absolutely mesmerizing.”

They were both very sweet and Karri’s father was very proud of his daughter, Maria added.

There was an outpouring of love for the video on Facebook, with users leaving emotional messages of approval on the social media site.

“Great daughter and father connection, loved it,” Virginia Weimer wrote.

The band took to Twitter to share the video with its fans too.