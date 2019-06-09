

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener’s Zayn Jinah





Three Ontario boys have been rewarded with free ice cream from their local Dairy Queen after they helped to save a man who was passed out on some railway tracks.

Jordan, Gabriel and Griffin, who are between 11 and 12, were riding their bikes on Thursday afternoon in Guelph, Ont., when they saw something on the rails.

“We didn’t know exactly what it was. We came up and saw it was a bike. We got a bit closer and then we saw a foot, a half a leg,” Jordan told CTV Kitchener.

“We realized there was a construction site just a bit down the rails,” he added. The boys showed the construction workers what they saw, and the workers called paramedics who helped to revive him.

Guelph police Cont. Jennifer Nadalin said the boys’ actions saved the man’s life. Not only did he need urgent medical attention, but a train was scheduled to pass over the tracks just 30 minutes later.

“It’s not too often you can get some young kids at that age who know how to recognize an emergency,” she said.

Nadalin said the boys have been nominated for the police service’s Junior Citizen Award.