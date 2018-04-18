Funeral held for Humboldt Broncos hockey team trainer killed in bus crash
Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons is shown in this photo from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:10PM EDT
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- A funeral is underway in Humboldt, Sask., for the athletic therapist with the Broncos junior hockey team.
Dayna Brons was 24.
Brons died in hospital five days after the team's bus collided with a semi truck on the way to a playoff game April 6.
Fifteen others were killed and nine remain in hospital.
People filed into the town's arena wearing Humboldt Broncos jerseys to honour the young woman they described as sunny, independent and tenacious.
Brons was raised on a farm in nearby Marysburg and attended school in Lake Lenore, where her family says she loved sports and was one of the few girls to play hockey.
She also played the saxophone.
After graduation, Brons studied kinesiology and athletic therapy and worked with the Saskatoon SWAT Lacrosse team and at a Saskatchewan Roughriders football training camp in 2016.
Honour guards for the funeral included Broncos and SWAT alumni, along with members of the Canadian Athletic Therapists Association.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police lay two first-degree murder charges in 1991 missing persons case
- Tension grows between Quebec and federal government over asylum seekers
- Daughter of Quebec mosque victim expresses incomprehension at shooter's actions
- Secret watchdog report warned of 'undue pressure' from CSIS on detainees
- Bail denied for Winnipeg woman who kept remains of six infants in storage locker