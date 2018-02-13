Former UBC football player claims he was arrested, Tasered 'because I'm black'
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 8:37AM EST
A former university football player is claiming he was racially profiled by Vancouver police when he was stopped for jaywalking, arrested, and Tasered during the altercation.
Jamiel Moore-Williams told CTV Vancouver that he was crossing the street against the light on the Granville Strip early Sunday morning to avoid a stranger throwing rocks at passersby when police stopped him for jaywalking.
The 6’4”, 250-pound, former defensive end for the UBC Thunderbirds can be seen on cellphone video captured by a friend questioning the officers.
“Because I’m black crossing the street,” Moore-Williams can be heard telling the police in the video.
The situation escalates when multiple officers are then shown pulling the 22-year-old former football player to the ground. One officer fires a Taser at Moore-Williams at least three times according to the footage.
Moore-Williams was taken to hospital and spent most of the day in custody on Sunday. He said he’s angry about what happened.
“I’m a big black male crossing the street and they [the police officers] acted out of fear rather than doing their job. What are they scared of?” Moore-Williams said on Monday.
The Vancouver Police Department denied the former football player was stopped because of his race and told CTV Vancouver in a statement that it was because he jaywalked in front of a marked police car.
“Our officers honked their horn to get the man’s attention. The man turned, looked directly at the marked police car, raised both hands and middle-fingered the police officers,” the statement said.
Police said the man refused to identify himself and he became “increasingly argumentative.”
Moore-Williams was given a ticket for jaywalking and charged with obstruction of justice.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Jon Woodward
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. judge throws out cocaine evidence after Ontario man's rights breached
- Family 'learned to hate' after Laura Babcock was killed, sentencing hearing told
- Notley says she wants progress within days from feds on B.C. pipeline dispute
- Don't call back: 'One ring scam' targets phones across Canada
- Former UBC football player claims he was arrested, Tasered 'because I'm black'