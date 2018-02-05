Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama to deliver speech in Montreal
Former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 5:31AM EST
MONTREAL -- Months after her husband delivered a speech to a sold-out crowd, it's former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama's turn to visit Montreal.
Obama will deliver a speech Monday evening and participate in a discussion with Sevrine Labelle, the president of an organization that supports female entrepreneurs.
The event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, which also organized last year's event featuring former U.S. president Barack Obama.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also spoke in the city last year as part of a promotional tour for her book, "What Happened."
Tickets for the event range from about $60 for the most distant seats to more than $520.
Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has worked with her husband at their Chicago-based foundation, which aims to help citizens make a commitment to improve their society.
