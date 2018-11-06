Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dies at 81
File photo of former Quebec premier Bernard Landry, March 11, 2009 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 2:37PM EST
MONTREAL -- Former Quebec premier and longtime Parti Quebecois stalwart Bernard Landry died today at the age of 81.
Landry, an ardent Quebec sovereigntist, died without seeing his vision of an independent Quebec fulfilled.
Before becoming premier in 2001, he held many prominent government posts with the Parti Quebecois, including deputy premier and finance minister.
Landry replaced Lucien Bouchard as premier after Bouchard resigned.
He was defeated in the April 2003 election by the Liberals under the leadership of Jean Charest.
The news of his death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by his personal assistant, Odette Morin.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as 'betrayal' by opponents
- Ford's office refuses to address reported allegation against Jim Wilson
- Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dies at 81
- Thousands remain without power in New Brunswick after weekend storm
- Woman found not criminally responsible in fatal Toronto stabbing