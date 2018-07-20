

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman banned from owning animals has been charged after eight dogs were found in her Alberta hotel room.

Karin Adams, 46, has been charged with eight counts of failure to obtain a dog licence and one count each of mischief, impersonating a peace officer, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, trespassing and harboring more than three dogs.

On Tuesday evening, RCMP in Innisfail, Alta., about 140 kilometres north of Calgary, received a complaint about a suspicious woman at a hotel in the area. Around the same time, officers say they received a separate complaint about a woman who appeared to be posing as a police officer, while trying to seize someone’s dog.

Officers arrived at Adams’ hotel room the next day and say they found eight dogs in the room, many of whom police say were in cages that were too small for them.

Officers say Adams either bought or was given seven of the eight dogs. All eight dogs have been handed over to a pet shelter in nearby Red Deer, Alta.

Adams is under a nationwide 20-year ban on owning animals after she pleaded guilty to animal cruelty-related charges in 2015. She was also sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

As part of the investigation, constables seized 157 animals from Adams’ Houston, B.C. property, including eight horses, 18 dogs, two cats, 15 birds and 104 fish. At the time, the B.C. SPCA said the animals were being housed in “deplorable” and overcrowded conditions.

Officers at the time also said Adams and her daughter Catherine were operating a puppy mill out of their home.

Adams has been ordered not to own or live with any animals and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

