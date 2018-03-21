

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin is slated to become a jurist in Hong Kong next year.

The recently retired McLachlin has been nominated to sit on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, which routinely invites judges from other common law jurisdictions to be non-permanent members.

Hong Kong's top court has included judges from the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the years.

The part-time position, still subject to final approval, is expected to involve hearing about half a dozen cases annually.

The court was established in July 1997, replacing the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London as the highest appellate court in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

McLachlin stepped down from Canada's Supreme Court in December after 28 years, including almost 18 years as chief.