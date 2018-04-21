

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa woman is crediting her dog with helping to save her life.

“We knew he was smart right from the beginning but didn’t know he was intuitive,” Jane Lavergne told CTV Ottawa.

Lavergne lives with a lung disease and uses an oxygen tank to help her breathe.

Last Friday she says she was struggling more than usual with her breath and decided to sleep downstairs on the couch to be more elevated.

But she collapsed and passed out the next morning while reaching for some water. Her 11-year-old dog, Noah, sprang into action.

The Yorkie-Pomeranian mix sprinted upstairs and began to bark incessantly in an effort to wake up Lavergne’s husband, Ken.

The pooch’s efforts paid off and Ken Lavergne rushed to call 911.

“The ambulance driver said a couple more minutes, she wouldn’t have made it,” Lavergne revealed. “By the time I got to the hospital, they had her on life support.”

Doctors discovered Lavergne had pneumonia, which combined with her lung condition had caused the collapse. She is now in the hospital on medication.

Lavergne said Noah is her life saver.

“I don’t know how he does it, but he does it and I’m forever grateful,” she said. “I love him.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa's Megan Shaw