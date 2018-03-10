

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man from Cape Breton, N.S. is crediting his dog with saving his life after spending 10 hours trapped inside his truck, deep in the woods.

Charles Bailey suffered from a concussion just a few days before he blacked out at the wheel while driving in New Waterford, N.S.

His truck collided with a telephone pole and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the woods, out of sight from nearby traffic.

When Bailey woke up, he was in a Halifax hospital recovering from a brain hemorrhage.

“The whole situation is a lot to swallow, even still,” Bailey told CTV Atlantic.

Although he has no recollection of the crash, Bailey’s mother Annie said Bailey’s dog is the reason he’s alive today.

“The dog is the hero,” Annie told CTV Atlantic. “He stayed with him the whole night. They said [his] arm was out in the cold in the snow, and the dog laid on his arm to keep it warm.”

Bailey was suspended upside-down in his truck after the crash, with his dog Dallas by his side.

“They had to cut [my] arm up because of all the pressure from the blood,” Bailey said. “I got third-degree frost bite in my right foot and a small fracture in one of my discs in my spine.”

The dog was eventually spotted running along a road near the damaged vehicle, which attracted attention and led to Bailey’s rescue, CTV Atlantic reports.

“My dog is my best friend,” Bailey said. “He always was.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore