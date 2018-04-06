Fish and birds die in Quebec pet shop because of low temperatures
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 11:48AM EDT
MAGOG, Que. - About 30 animals, including fish and birds, have died in a pet shop about 120 kilometres east of Montreal because of low temperatures.
The co-owner of Animalerie Orford, Fanny Richard, says the cold was attributable to work that was being done at a shopping centre where her store is located.
A burst water pipe also caused the heating system to fail in certain places and the temperature fell by as much as 10 C overnight Wednesday night.
The other co-owner, Andre Beaulieu, fears other animals may die in the next few days.
