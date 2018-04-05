

The Canadian Press





Animal welfare groups have teamed up to bring more than 100 cats from northern Ontario to southern communities in an effort to find homes for the felines.

The Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says animal welfare groups in Kenora, Ont., took 50 cats from a shelter in the northern city and drove them to Wawa, Ont., where they were met by a team from the Welland and District Humane Society.

The cats were then taken to Welland, Ont., where they will be up for adoption.

In another move, the OSPCA says one of its teams made a trip to Dryden, Ont., to pick up 85 cats from a rescue operation and is bringing the majority of them to Stoufville, Ont. Ten cats are being taken to Collingwood, Ont.

The organizations say the animals will soon be available for adoption.