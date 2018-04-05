Animal welfare groups team up to help re-home more than 100 cats from northern Ontario
An OSPCA logo is pictured.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Animal welfare groups have teamed up to bring more than 100 cats from northern Ontario to southern communities in an effort to find homes for the felines.
The Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says animal welfare groups in Kenora, Ont., took 50 cats from a shelter in the northern city and drove them to Wawa, Ont., where they were met by a team from the Welland and District Humane Society.
The cats were then taken to Welland, Ont., where they will be up for adoption.
In another move, the OSPCA says one of its teams made a trip to Dryden, Ont., to pick up 85 cats from a rescue operation and is bringing the majority of them to Stoufville, Ont. Ten cats are being taken to Collingwood, Ont.
The organizations say the animals will soon be available for adoption.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nearly 20,000 cases of Grolsch beer stolen near Montreal
- Animal welfare groups team up to help re-home more than 100 cats from northern Ontario
- Victim was stressed about breaking up with man accused of killing her: friend
- 'Rat poo everywhere': B.C. family disgusted by rental home
- YouTube shooting hits close to home for Canadians in Silicon Valley