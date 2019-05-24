Fire near High Level, Alta., grows but spreading away from town
Smoke column rises from the Town of High Level, Alberta, on May 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Government of Alberta)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 2:22PM EDT
HIGH LEVEL, Alta. - Provincial fire officials say a blaze burning near High Level continues to spread, but has not advanced toward the northwestern Alberta town.
The Chuckegg Creek fire now covers nearly 993 square kilometres, compared with 976 square kilometres on Thursday.
Some 5,000 people in High Level and surrounding communities remain out of their homes after heeding an evacuation order on the long weekend.
Crews have successfully completed a controlled burn along highways leading south and west of town to remove fuel for the wildfire.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze in the bush as well as working to protect buildings in and around the town.
Alberta Wildfire incident commander Scott Elliot has said a forecasted shift in winds early next week could push the fire toward High Level.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary man convicted of murder for second time after new trial ordered
- Police arrest 13-year-old boy, seize loaded handgun at Ottawa-area school
- 75-year-old Lethbridge woman attacked by man who hid in her home for 18 hours: police
- Ont. school principal charged after taking photo from tracks as train approaches
- Body found as firefighters douse blaze at B.C. homeless camp