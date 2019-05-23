

The Canadian Press





HIGH LEVEL, Alta. -- The mayor of a wildfire-threatened town in northwestern Alberta is urging the province to quickly get financial aid flowing to evacuees.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer says she called Premier Jason Kenney's office asking his government to sign off on pre-loaded debit cards for those who fled the town during the long weekend.

She says the town isn't as affluent as other communities and vulnerable people are out of their homes without funds.

McAteer says she thinks the cards -- for gas, food and other expenses -- should have been available at reception centres by now.

It took just over a week for such cards to be available after a wildfire forced the evacuation of the city of Fort McMurray in 2016.

Provincial wildfire officials say the Chuckegg Creek fire has grown to 970 square kilometres from 920 square kilometres.

Alberta Wildfire incident commander Scott Elliot says wind conditions are expected to be favourable over the next three days, but a shift is in the forecast after that.

Officials say if conditions allow, crews will continue controlled burns on highways leading south and west from the town in order to remove fuel for the blaze.

About 5,000 residents of High Level and surrounding communities remain out of their homes.

Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of helicopters are battling the blaze in and around High Level and more resources are arriving daily.

The wildfire danger in the area is considered extreme because of warmer temperatures, gusty winds and no significant rainfall in the forecast.

Electricity has temporarily been restored to the area, but officials warn it could be intermittent.