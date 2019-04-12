

CTVNews.ca





Firefighters spent more than four hours getting a four-alarm fire under control at an Italian restaurant in Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market.

The fire caused the roof of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant to collapse, but there were no reports of injuries, Ottawa Fire Service Chief Kim Ayotte told CTV Ottawa.

“I've talked to the more senior firefighters and they tell me it's been decades since they've seen a fire of this magnitude in the ByWard Market,” he said.

More than 60 firefighters on 20 different fire trucks responded to the blaze at the popular historical tourist attraction. The fire was discovered around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Fire officials said the damages will be in the multi-million dollar range, with initial estimates as high as $10 million.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet. But Police Chief Charles Bordeleau told CTV Ottawa that investigators have been speaking to roofers who had been working on the building at the time.

"[It’s] up to the fire marshal and the investigators to determine exactly what the cause was,” he said.

Firefighters have confirmed to CTV Ottawa that crews had mostly contained the fire to the roof at the 35 William Street building.

Winds and heavy smoke had been a hindrance for fire crews.

Salvage of 100-year-old building underway

Since getting the fire under control, crews have been trying to salvage what they could of the century-old building.

The ByWard Market was founded by Lt-Col. John By, the builder of the Rideau Canal, in 1827. The roughly four-block square district is one of Canada’s oldest and largest public markets and the capital’s most popular tourist attraction.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson was on scene surveying the damage and hopes “the owners are able to rebuild as soon as possible.”

But he adds that crews don’t know whether the structure will need to be demolished.

Thick black smoke from the fire had filled restaurants and shops along the street, so the neighbourhood has been evacuated -- including the CTV Ottawa building, which shares a wall with the restaurant.

Police are asking that motorists and pedestrians to stay out of the area. But some roads have been re-opened.