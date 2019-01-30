

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The family of a man who died at an Ontario jail is suing the province and guards at the facility, alleging corrections officers used excessive force that ultimately killed the 30-year-old.

Soleiman Faqiri's relatives claim a key eye witness has come forward and provided information that indicates correctional officers were allegedly responsible for his death.

Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, died while awaiting a transfer from the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., to a mental health facility in December 2016.

His family says a coroner's report indicated he was found with dozens of injuries, including blunt force trauma.

The lawsuit seeks $14.3 million in damages and alleges cruel and unusual punishment, battery, negligence and abuse of public office.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Ontario Provincial Police recently reopened the investigation into Faqiri's death which had earlier been probed by the Kawartha Lakes Police Service with no charges laid.