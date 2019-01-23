

CTVNews.ca staff,, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr





Ottawa police have arrested a woman who allegedly claimed to be a health care worker to gain access to seniors’ residences.

Angela Dawn Hannah, 43, appeared in court Tuesday on four counts of break and enter and multiple counts of breach of probation.

Police say a woman was posing as a health-care worker to get access inside a west Ottawa condo building and several units last year. A CTV Ottawa report led to more victims and witnesses coming forward to police, they said.

In one incident, Mike and Barbara Thompson discovered a woman wearing scrubs and holding a pill bottle in their apartment. She claimed to be looking for someone named Phyllis. Mike says he confronted the woman months later when she reportedly popped out of a bush in front of their building and tried to get inside, claiming to have been “locked out.”

In a video Mike filmed of the encounter, a woman wearing a ball cap and blue scrubs tries to buzz a unit at the entrance. Her elbow is raised, covering most of her face.

“It’s not going to work this time,” Mike says to her.

“What are you talking about?” she replies.

“You know what I’m talking about,” he says as she claims to have been locked out.

Other victims came forward after an initial CTV Ottawa story and police have since arrested Hannah, who was convicted on a break-and-enter charge last January in Whitby, Ont.

“Our investigators are very thankful to CTV and their help,” said Const. Amy Gagnon. “It’s actually enabled our investigators to touch base with other victims and witnesses of these break and enters.”

The Thompsons didn’t think anything would come of their encounters with the woman, but are using the incident as a message to fellow tenants: be vigilant.

“If you see something that looks wrong, follow up with it,” says Barbara. “Maybe some good will come out of it. Or maybe some bad won’t.”

None of the allegations has been proven in court.