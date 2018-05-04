Evacuation alerts for more homes as officials monitor B.C. flood threat
This photo shows water going into Otter Lake in Tulameen, B.C. on April 29. (Twitter / @EmergMgtRDOS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 9:50AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 10:03AM EDT
VANCOUVER - The organization that monitors river levels across British Columbia is warning of the potential for more flooding over the weekend and early next week, especially in the southern Interior, southeast B.C. and the northeastern corner of the province.
The River Forecast Centre says those regions are expected to see the warmest temperatures over the next few days, speeding snowmelt into already surging rivers, and it says that warmth will be followed by rain next week.
Flood warnings remain posted for the Nazko and West Road rivers in the Cariboo region, while flood watches cover central Interior rivers including the Bonaparte, Baker Creek and other waterways around Merritt, Cache Creek, Williams Lake and Quesnel.
The Salmon River and tributaries around Prince George have been added to the many rivers and creeks under a high streamflow advisory and, in southern B.C., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for 64 properties in the Twin Lake area.
A news release from the district says that area west of Kaleden experienced significant flooding last year and conditions this year are expected to be "significantly worse."
EmergencyInfoBC says evacuation orders or alerts are in place in five regional districts, including a new alert affecting 39 properties near Prince George, but the evacuation order issued last week for 12 homes in Killiney Beach, southwest of Vernon, was lifted Thursday.
