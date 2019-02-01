

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Winter storms and extreme cold weather have been forecast for a large section of British Columbia, and snow is expected in Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard, winter storm and extreme cold warnings for several parts of central and eastern B.C.

It says in Peace River, in the northeastern part of the province, a slow-moving frontal system is producing heavy snow and near-whiteout conditions that are expected to last until midnight.

In the Haines Road area close to the Yukon border, a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is forecast to send the mercury plunging to near --45 C.

Environment Canada says following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions is forecast to begin Saturday night over the south coast, with Arctic air pushing southwards across the interior of the province over the weekend.

It says cold air will persist into the latter half of next week and temperatures will be five to 10 degrees below average, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.