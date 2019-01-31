

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report form CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong





Since being walloped by a snowstorm Monday, Canada’s largest city has been experiencing persistent problems with its transit infrastructure that have been compounded by drifting snow and days of arctic-like temperatures.

“The challenge that we have is that as quickly as crews can clear one part, another part has a drifting issue,” Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV Toronto.

The TTC operates the city’s subway, streetcar and bus lines.

“So you get the snow cleared from one area and then another section that you’ve just cleared may have snow buildup,” Green added. “It's like trying to shovel your driveway when snow is falling very quickly.”

According to Environment Canada data, temperatures in Toronto dipped as low as -23 degrees Celsius Thursday and felt more like -38 with the wind chill. The daytime high reached -15, but still felt closer to -27. On Thursday evening, it was actually warmer in Nunavut’s polar capital, Iqaluit.

Frigid temperatures, which are being blamed on polar air, have been experienced throughout North America this week.

The TTC’s Scarborough RT light rail line in the city’s east end has also been out of service since Monday. Replacement shuttle buses have been causing major traffic congestion and long commutes.

“In extreme conditions like this, there may not be a lot we can do,” Green said. “I mean, that's the honest truth.”

Similar issues have been plaguing the UP Express train, which connects downtown Toronto with Pearson International Airport. The train was shut down all morning Thursday, only to offer limited service between 12:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. when it was closed again.

“What we're seeing is a problem with the cold on top of a very fine sugary granular snow,” Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn told CTV Toronto. Metrolinx is the Crown agency that operates the service. “Think of it as sand. It seems to get everywhere.”

Service on both the TTC and UP Express are not expected to return to normal until temperatures rise towards the end of the week.

POLAR VORTEX EXPLAINED

Paul Beckwith is a climate system scientist and a professor at the University of Ottawa.

The polar vortex, he told CTV News Channel, is due to changes in atmospheric jet streams.

“There seems to be a break in the wall that separates the Arctic from lower latitudes,” he explained. “(The jet stream) keeps cold, dry air up in the Arctic and the warmer, humid air further south. So the jet stream is extending very, very far south and we’ve got this outbreak of arctic air coming deep down over North America.”

Beckwith blames the phenomenon on global climate change.

“What climate change does is it makes the weather whiplash,” he said. “It goes often from very, very cold temperatures to above zero temperatures for a few days and then it plunges back down to very cold temperatures, so we get all these freeze and thaw cycles occurring. And these are happening more often because of the jet streams being disrupted from climate change, from the warming Arctic.”