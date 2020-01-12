Officials said an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear power plant Sunday morning was being responded to and did not involve any unusual release of radioactive material.

Phones located near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont. received notifications alerting them to the incident shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

"An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation," the notification read.

"People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time."

Approximately 73,000 litres of demineralized water leaked from the station in 2011, causing no known impacts to human health. There were also no known adverse effects from a leak of radioactive heavy water at the plant in 2014.

More details to come.