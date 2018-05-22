Edmonton police to march out of uniform in Pride parade
A man holds a flag on a hockey stick during the Pride parade in Toronto on June 25, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:23PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Police officers will march in this year's Edmonton Pride festival, but not in their uniforms.
The Edmonton Pride Festival Society says it restricted enforcement vehicles, lights and sirens in the 2017 parade after a similar move in Toronto.
It was due to concerns that police were making marginalized people feel unsafe.
Supt. Brad Doucette said at the time that the Edmonton Police Service had more work to do if the community wasn't comfortable with a police presence.
The service met with the festival society to discuss what could be done to build bridges.
As a result, both city police and Alberta RCMP have decided to march in civilian clothing in this year's parade.
